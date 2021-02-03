 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California court rejects lawsuit challenging ride-share vote
View Comments
AP

California court rejects lawsuit challenging ride-share vote

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge to the ballot measure that kept app-based ride-hailing and delivery services drivers independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The court declined to hear the case brought by drivers and unions who had opposed the measure.

Proposition 22 passed in November with 58% support and shielded companies like Uber and Lyft from a new state labor law.

Some drivers had sued last month, claiming the measure was unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers’ compensation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey breaks snow record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News