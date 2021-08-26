California delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will wait until next year to consider decriminalizing psychedelics, with the bill's author saying Thursday that he will keep working to persuade the public and legislators that it's a good idea.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use small amounts of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms. It also covers psilocyn, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline excluding peyote, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, often called ecstasy).

It passed the Senate and Assembly policy committees before it stalled for the year.

The bill “moved significantly farther than anticipated,” Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said in a statement. The delay will allow supporters “to capitalize on the momentum from this year while building support in the Assembly for next year.”

Wiener previously removed ketamine from his bill after opponents said it could be used as a date-rape drug. He also stripped out an allowance for “social sharing” of the drugs on his list.