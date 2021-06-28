California Democrats again seek to alter recall laws

The proposal up for debate Monday rolls back some of the changes made to help Newman.

Back in 2017, Republicans targeted the Orange County lawmaker over his vote to increase the state's gas tax because they thought he'd be the easiest to unseat. Democrats, meanwhile, said Republicans were deceiving voters by telling them the petition was about the gas tax, not recalling a senator.

That prompted Democrats to add steps to the recall process: Voters who sign recall petitions are given 30 business days to remove their signatures, the state Department of Finance must conduct a cost estimate, and the Joint Legislative Budget Committee has 30 days to review that estimate.

All the steps were designed in part to push back Newman's election date to coincide with the 2018 primary, when Democrats thought higher turnout would translate into a win.

They were wrong. Newman lost the seat, though he won it back in the 2020 regular election.

Now looking to speed the process, Democrats' proposal would essentially bypass the legislative review process so long as lawmakers set aside money for counties to pay for the cost of the election. The state Department of Finance already sought a cost estimate from counties and lawmakers plan to approve $215 million to cover the local expense.