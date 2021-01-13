California Democrats see backlash after recall 'coup' claims

“While the other side has clearly shown that facts and reality are irrelevant to their arguments, I think that our side can be effective without having to resort to that,” Behr said. "There are so many good reasons to oppose the recall, they don’t need to resort to that particular line of argument."

Samantha Corbin, a Democrat and influential state government lobbyist, wrote on Twitter that she was “extremely disappointed and disturbed” to see the party using such language, especially at a time of national crisis and threats of violence, including at the Capitol in Sacramento.

“Linking a legal and constitutionally appropriate (California) recall attempt to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ongoing coup attempt is worse than a bad PR call. It’s irresponsible, will breed division and perpetuates ignorance,” she wrote.

It appeared the Democrats were trying to piggyback on the nationwide attention on Washington, but the event also signaled the party was recognizing the recall as a legitimate — perhaps even inevitable — threat to the governor.

Recall organizers say they have collected more than 1.1 million of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot, and they have until mid-March to hit the required threshold.