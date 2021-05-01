California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats sharpened their anti-recall messaging Saturday during the state party's annual convention, arguing removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office early would roll back immigrant rights and criminal justice reforms, stall progress on the housing crisis and waste taxpayer money.

The California Democratic Party gathering, held virtually, served as a venue for party leaders to energize some of the party's most active volunteers ahead of Newsom's expected election later this year.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a leader he is and how he really does put his heart into his work on behalf of the people of California, and President Joe Biden and I support him 100%," Vice President Kamala Harris, who began her political career in San Francisco alongside Newsom, said in pre-taped remarks. She added, “because of your hard work, we're going to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento."

The annual convention comes on the heels of the California secretary of state announcing the recall election had enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Though there are several more steps before the recall is certified, it's all but certain voters will decide later this year whether to remove Newsom from office before his regularly scheduled re-election in 2022.