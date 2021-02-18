California deputies who shot man debated whether to stop him

“I don't know, dude," the other deputy replies doubtfully.

“It is," his partner insists and a moment later tells him: “Don't make case law."

“It's not case law," the deputy replies.

The cruiser then pulls up to Reinhold, whom the deputies want to identify, as he stands on the sidewalk. He apparently begins to walk away, and the deputies order him to stop.

“Are you going to stop or are we going to have to make you stop?” one deputy says.

“For what? For what?” Reinhold replies.

When Reinhold is told he is being stopped for jaywalking and resisting arrest, he replies: “That's ridiculous."

The confrontation escalates with the agitated Reinhold repeatedly telling a deputy who puts out a hand to stop him: “Stop touching me."

The witness cellphone video shows Reinhold trying to walk as a deputy tries to halt him and push him back to the sidewalk. Reinhold shoves back, and the deputies grab him. All three fall to the ground, struggling.

On the witness video, a deputy is heard yelling several times: “He's got my gun!" Two shots are then heard.