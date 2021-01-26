California discloses math behind easing stay-at-home order

Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said the state’s approach “is reasonable, but rests on some very important assumptions.” He’s among those concerned that lifting the orders may increase transmission rates, or that mutations in the virus will cause it to spread much more rapidly.

Other considerations include that people are starting to be vaccinated, and a growing proportion have developed natural immunity because they have already had the virus even if they showed no symptoms.

The first two confirmed cases of the virus were reported in California a year ago Tuesday. The state has recorded more than 3.2 million since then — by far the most in the U.S. and a total topped by only four other countries.

The surge at the end of 2020 was the worst of the pandemic in California and overwhelmed many hospitals, prompting some to set up triage areas in tents set up in parking lots. Deaths continue to skyrocket — 542 per day for the last week — as the sickest of the flood of patients die.

But hospitalizations have fallen 20% in the last two weeks and transmission rates have dropped well below 1.0, meaning every person with the disease on average is infecting fewer than one other person.