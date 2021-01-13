California expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine

Officials on Wednesday opened a vaccination site at Disneyland, boasting that it could eventually inoculate up to 7,000 people per day. Speaking at a news conference in what would normally be a bustling parking lot, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee made a direct appeal to President-elect Joe Biden and his goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

“We can help you with that,” Chaffee said. “We have the plan, the facilities, the staffing and the will to do at least 1.5 million vaccinations per month. So can you send us 4 million doses?”

About 375 miles (600 kilometers) to the north, Santa Clara County officials made their pitch to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has his own pledge to vaccinate 1 million people by Friday. They say they can administer 35,000 doses per week. But when they asked the state for 100,000 doses, they only received 6,000.

“I’m sure the good people of Santa Clara County can vaccinate two or three times more people than the state ever imagined,” Supervisor Mike Wasserman said. “Governor, if you want to reach that million-dose number, give doses to Santa Clara County.”