California faces fraught path out of wildfire, power crisis

Newsom has said the regulator’s problems are in the past after his appointment of a new head of the CPUC. He’s been deeply critical of PG&E, saying the utility “as we know it cannot persist and continue.” He’s pushed the company to work through issues and get out of bankruptcy by next summer, even threatening a takeover.

PG&E’s chief executive has resisted the more ambitious restructuring proposals.

"I think the way it is structured now is the best idea for the majority of customers," Johnson told reporters after Newsom called him to the Capitol this month.

Kris Mayes, Arizona’s former top utility regulator who now leads the Utility of the Future Center at Arizona State University, said PG&E should be broken into two or three more manageable entities, and California should shift to “performance-based regulation” that rewards utilities for things like safety, reliability, customer service or the amount of renewable energy. Utilities now are awarded a fixed profit on their investments. The need for long-distance transmission lines could be reduced by conserving energy and generating and storing more of it locally, she said.

“The utilities have been rewarded over decades for building big stuff, including these power lines that are now causing fires,” Mayes said.