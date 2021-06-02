California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack

Hundreds of people honored him at a vigil Tuesday night at a park near the station, remembering him as a devoted father and committed firefighter who mentored younger colleagues.

The 54-year-old fire captain who was wounded was still in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries, Dean said.

Detectives believe the captain, who wasn't identified, heard the shooting and went to find the source of the gunfire, but it wasn't clear if he tried to intervene or the attacker turned the gun on him, Dean said. It was not immediately clear if the shooter also had a dispute with the wounded man.

Property records show that firefighter Jonathan Tatone owned the home that burned in the community of Acton, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the fire station. He bought it last July. Tatone is listed as a county firefighter since at least 2012, according to public payroll and pension records kept by Transparent California.

The coroner's office has not officially identified him as the shooter, and an autopsy is pending. Fire Department officials on Wednesday did not release more details about his employment.