California GOP plots rebound after devastating recall defeat

It’s become routine – California Republicans lose big, statewide races, debate change, then lose again. In the last two U.S. Senate races, a Republican couldn't even finish among the top two vote-getters in the primary, meaning the candidates facing off in the general election were both Democrats.

With the recall loss, “What did we learn? What can we change?” asked Matt Shupe, who heads the Contra Costa County Republican Party and advised GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer during the recall. “Six months ago, I thought the recall was ours to lose. Then we lost it.”

Shupe said unsupported claims of a rigged election circulated by former President Donald Trump and some other Republicans might have depressed turnout. Another disappointment in his home county was a lack of volunteer enthusiasm – those campaign foot soldiers who knock on doors and make phone calls to drive up turnout. While 400 people signed up to help, only about 30 participated, he said.

A generation ago, California was a reliable win for the GOP in presidential elections. The Republican-rich suburbs of Orange County, south of Los Angeles, were a foundation block in the modern conservative movement that led to the rise of the Reagan revolution.