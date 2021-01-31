California governor and unions clash over school openings

Like elsewhere in the country, many California families have abandoned public schools if they can afford private schools that are running regular classes. Among them is Susan Ortega, a mother of two and a Democrat who voted for Newsom but is so fed up with his handling of the pandemic school situation that she has joined an effort to recall him.

“It’s been horrendous,” she said about distance learning. “These kids have given up hope. They can’t get out of bed. They see no point in anything because there is nothing to strive for."

The resident of the Northern California city of Folsom sent her son to private school last spring but kept her 14-year-old daughter in public school until last week. The girl's emotional state had deteriorated but after just a few days back in the classroom at a private school she was “almost who she was before all this,” said Ortega, who hopes to eventually return her children to public school.

Newsom has said he will not force public schools to reopen but instead wants to “incentivize” them and has proposed a $2 billion plan that has met criticism from superintendents, unions and lawmakers. Clearly frustrated, Newsom last week implored them to find a solution to reopen.