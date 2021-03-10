California governor lays groundwork to fight expected recall

The setting garnered mixed reviews.

“It was dripping of so much sugary symbolism," said Mike Trujillo, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist who worked for one of Newsom's opponents in the 2018 governor's race. “It didn't come off the same way as it does in the state Capitol."

Newsom and his team appeared to take some pointers from other major political events held during the pandemic, like last summer's virtual Democratic National Convention and January's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Two large screens were on either side of Newsom during the speech with faces of his supporters on a Zoom call, silently clapping and cheering as he spoke.

Rob Stutzman, who was spokesman for former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said Newsom’s team deserves credit for trying something new.

“At the end of the day, it was probably an attempt to do too much, but nothing that's damaging," said Stutzman, whose former boss came to power after a recall election and whose governorship was marked by celebrity and spectacle.

Newsom, for his part, kept up the positive, forward-looking messaging Wednesday as he remained in Los Angeles to visit a vaccination site.