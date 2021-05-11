California governor proposes $12B to house state's homeless

Newsom's new proposal includes $8.75 billion to expand on “Homekey” and to convert existing buildings into 46,000 of housing. Newsom officials said $800 million spent on the program last year created 6,000 more housing units from motels, houses, dorms and other repurposed buildings, providing shelter for 8,200 people.

The average cost to convert a unit into housing for people experiencing homelessness was nearly $150,000, Newsom administration officials said at a recent briefing. They said that is much cheaper than what building housing from scratch.

Local leaders have welcomed Newsom's focus on the problem. Big city California mayors are seeking $20 billion from the state over five years to address housing and homelessness.

Advocates for the homeless say there's simply not enough affordable housing to help people who slip into homelessness, which is why tent camps and sleeping bags still clutter highway ramps and city sidewalks.

Newsom's proposal also includes $3.5 billion in efforts to prevent people from becoming homeless, including rental payment assistance, to “functionally end family homelessness within five years," the statement from Newsom's administration said. It's not known how the administration will measure that.