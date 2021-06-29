California governor sues to get party ID on recall ballot

“It makes all the sense in the world for the governor to want to be identified on the ballot as a Democrat because the dynamics in the recall are pretty simple: If he can make sure that Democratic voters in California know there's a recall, know when the recall election is, and know that he is one of them, he beats the recall," Sragow said.

In late February 2020, political neophyte Orrin Heatlie filed a recall petition against Newsom, one of about a half-dozen that had been filed at that point. Newsom was required to respond to the petition, and under the new law, he was supposed to say if he wanted his party preference on the ballot. His campaign only realized its mistake this month and on June 19 filed a notice of his party preference with Weber, but she declined to accept it.

Newsom's lawsuit asks for a ruling by July 12, which indicates his campaign does not expect an election date to be set before that.

In the past, those targeted in a recall didn’t have the option to list their party preference. Democrats in the state Legislature voted to change that in 2019 after a state senator was recalled, arguing it gives voters important information.

On Monday, Newsom signed a law that changes the recall rules in an effort to speed up the election. It essentially bypasses a legislative review of costs associated with the recall, because lawmakers already agreed to give counties $215 million to administer the election.

