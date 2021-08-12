California high court: Inmates can't have cannabis in prison

The case before the Supreme Court arose from the conviction of five men who were found with marijuana in their cells. The Sacramento-based 3rd District Court of Appeal overturned the convictions, ruling that while state law made it illegal to smoke or eat pot in prison, it didn’t specifically criminalize possession.

Other California appeals courts had ruled that possessing cannabis in prison still was illegal.

In the 5-2 Supreme Court decision, Groban wrote: “While perhaps not illogical to distinguish between the possession and use of cannabis, it is nonetheless difficult to understand why the electorate would want to preclude laws criminalizing cannabis possession in prison, but permit laws criminalizing cannabis consumption in prison.”

Associate Justice Leondra Kruger, writing in partial dissent, agreed that the ballot measure did not legalize cannabis possession in California’s prisons and jails. But she said it left open the question of whether prosecutors could continue to file charges the same way they previously could, by choosing between what she called two overlapping felony statutes, one with tougher penalties than the other.