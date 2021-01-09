California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles

Dr. Charles Moore was one of those who first answered the call in April and May, preparing Sacramento's former Sleep Train Arena for what corps members were told there could be nearly 400 patients spilling over from hospitals.

Yet the arena's mission never seemed clearly defined, he said. It treated just nine patients over 10 weeks, and its staff of about 250 medical workers soon dwindled away.

Now, the state has reopened the arena and other facilities to help hospitals facing a tidal wave of coronavirus patients.

The retired internal physician has been in touch with a half-dozen fellow corps alumni and said none had been approached again other than through impersonal mass emails.

"If I got an email that said, ‘Hey, we really have a need at such and such a location because of XYZ, could we convince you to become available?’ I might consider that, but there hasn’t been anything like that,” Moore said.

Butler said the Health Corps' administrative employees “make direct appeals to individual staff via telephone and email on a daily basis.” They conducted three large direct call campaigns in the last six months to gauge members' interest in continuing.