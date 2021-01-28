California jobless agency was warned of fraud, did little

So far, the state has processed more than 19 million unemployment claims and paid out more than $114 billion in benefits. Thursday's audit shows just how overwhelmed the agency was while trying to handle this surge.

By September, more than 1,000 people per day were telling the agency their identity had been stolen to claim fraudulent unemployment benefits. But the agency had just one employee responsible for reviewing those reports, and in July that position was vacant. From April to October, the agency responded to less than 2% of these fraud reports.

Because of that, it is likely thousands of people will owe taxes on this spring on benefits they never received. And that's not including people who don't know their identity has been stolen, and likely won't find out until they get a tax notice in the mail. Howle warned these people will flood EDD with requests for help in the coming weeks, adding even more work to an already struggling agency.

“Without a concentrated focus, EDD risks unnecessarily delaying assistance to victims of identity theft, who will remain in precarious tax situations until EDD completes its work," Howle said.