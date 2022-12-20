California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

Convicted killer Scott Peterson will not be getting a new trial, a judge has decided.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
Peterson alleged the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.
Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo found there was not evidence to support the defense claim that juror Richelle Nice committed misconduct during jury selection.
Nice did not intentionally conceal information about her life on the jury questionnaire or misrepresent her financial situation to stay on the jury and did not appear vengeful toward Peterson in letters she later wrote him in prison, Massullo wrote.
Peterson, now 50, can appeal her decision.
Photos: Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife's 2002 death
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows inmate Scott Peterson, who was convicted for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son. Peterson is expected to be resentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after the state Supreme Court ruled that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)
FILE - A missing person poster showing Laci Peterson is seen near the Modesto Police command center in East La Loma Park in Modesto, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2003. Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Scott Peterson listens to his attorney Pat Harris during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool)
Judge Anne-Christine Massullo speaks during a resentencing hearing for Scott Peterson at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool)
Scott Peterson leaves the courtroom after his resentencing hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool)
** FILE ** The Modesto, Calif., home of Laci and Scott Peterson is seen Thursday, Jan. 2, 2003. The house on a quiet, tree-lined Modesto street where police believe Scott Peterson killed his pregnant wife, Laci, has sold again for nearly $350,000, a real estate agent said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A police investigator inspects the house of Laci and Scott Peterson in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2003, on the second day of the police's search of the home. Laci Peterson was last seen Christmas Eve when, according to her husband Scott, he left to go fishing alone in the San Francisco Bay Area. He reported his wife missing when he returned. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
A small crowd views a makeshift memorial outside the home of Scott and Laci Peterson, Friday, April 25, 2003, in Modesto, Calif. Scott Peterson was arrested last Friday in the death of his wife, Laci, who was eight months pregnant when she vanished on Christmas Eve, 2002. The arrest came as authorities confirmed that two bodies that washed ashore last week were those of Laci and her unborn child. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Scott Peterson talks to deputy public defense attorney Maureen Keller after entering Stanislaus County Superior Court for a hearing to change his attorney Friday, May 2, 2003, in Modesto, Calif. The fertilizer salesman accused of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and unborn son, will be defended by prominent Los Angeles defense attorney Mark Geragos, not shown, who said he was hired by Scott Peterson's family. (AP Photo/Al Golub, pool)
Scott Peterson drinks water in a courtroom in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2004, during a change-of-venue hearing in his trial. The judge in the murder case against Scott Peterson moved the trial about 90 miles away to the San Francisco Bay area Tuesday because of hostility toward Peterson in his dead wife's hometown. (AP Photo/Al Golub, Pool)
Sherri England bows her head and sits on a curb after placing flowers outside Scott Peterson's home in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Nov. 12, 2004. England had brought flowers to the home after hearing that Peterson had been found guilty in the death of Laci Peterson and her unborn child. Scott Peterson was convicted Friday of murdering his pregnant wife and dumping her body in San Francisco Bay. England and others streamed to Scott Peterson's home, paying their respects to his wife who he's now been convicted of killing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Jackie Peterson, mother of Scott Peterson, center, and her daughter-in-law Janey Peterson, right, and son Joe Peterson, left leave the courthouse after Scott Peterson was convicted of murder in Redwood City, Calif., Friday, Nov. 12, 2004. Scott Peterson was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife Laci, and the fetus she carried. (AP Photo/David Paul Morris, pool)
A candle glows next to a sign placed outside the Modesto, Calif., home where Scott and Laci Peterson used to live, after it was announced that Scott Peterson was sentenced to death penalty by a Redwood City jury, Monday, Dec. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Lee Peterson, left, and Jackie Peterson leave the courthouse after the formal sentencing of their son Scott Peterson in Redwood City, Calif., Wednesday, March 16, 2005. The judge formally sentenced Scott Peterson to death Wednesday after calling the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, "cruel, uncaring, heartless and callous." (AP Photo/Monica Davey, POOL)
Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies as he is walked from the jail to a waiting van Thursday, March 17, 2005, in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison early Thursday after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool)
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004. On Monday, August 24, 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned the 2005 death sentence for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife. The court says prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. It upheld his 2004 conviction of murdering Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son. (Al Golub/The Modesto Bee,Pool)
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo shows flowers, small statues and a stuffed animal adorn the gravesite of Laci and Conner Peterson at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, Calif. Northern California prosecutors said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, they will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson's 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. (AP Photo/Al Golub, File)
FILE - In this April 21, 2003 file photo, Sarah Kellison stands in front of a memorial in honor of Laci Peterson outside the house Laci shared with her husband Scott Peterson in Modesto, Calif. Northern California prosecutors said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, they will again seek the death penalty for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson's 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2004 file photo, Sharon Rocha, Laci Peterson's mother, left, Brent Rocha and his wife Rose Marie Rocha, right, are seen during a news conference after the death penalty verdict was announced against Scott Peterson, in Redwood City, Calif. Northern California prosecutors said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, they will again seek the death penalty for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson's 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. (Monica Davey/Pool via AP, File)
