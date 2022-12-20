 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
spotlight

California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

  • 0

Convicted killer Scott Peterson will not be getting a new trial, a judge has decided.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

Peterson alleged the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo found there was not evidence to support the defense claim that juror Richelle Nice committed misconduct during jury selection.

Nice did not intentionally conceal information about her life on the jury questionnaire or misrepresent her financial situation to stay on the jury and did not appear vengeful toward Peterson in letters she later wrote him in prison, Massullo wrote.

People are also reading…

Peterson, now 50, can appeal her decision.

Read the rest here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News