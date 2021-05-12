California likely to keep some mask mandates, governor says

“But we hope sooner than later, that those will be lifted as well,” he said. “The bottom line is, we’ll go back to most broad strokes semblance of normalcy, if we continue down this path.”

California now requires people to wear a mask when gathering indoors with people who are not vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without wearing a mask. They also don't have to wear a mask outdoors, except when attending large gatherings such as sporting events, festivals and concerts.

California has a host of other rules for businesses and other public places. Those rules vary by county, with the more severe restrictions imposed on places where the virus is most widespread.

Newsom has been under pressure to relax coronavirus restrictions as the number of new cases decline. He will likely face a recall election later this year, an effort fueled mostly by anger over his handling of the pandemic.

Newsom's comments on Tuesday and his remarks on Wednesday seemed to conflict with what the state has planned for mask mandates. Just two months ago, Newsom criticized Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for lifting that state's mask mandate, calling it “ absolutely reckless.”