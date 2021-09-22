California man charged with perjury in Hollywood execs suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been charged by New York federal prosecutors with perjury for allegedly falsifying emails to support his lawsuit against entertainment industry executives.

Rovier Carrington, 22, was arrested Tuesday in California and released on $15,000 bail after a court appearance.

A message seeking comment was sent to his court-appointed attorney.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Wednesday that Carrington had made “extremely serious allegations" including that Hollywood executives had sexually assaulted him and defrauded him when they refused to produce his reality television program. She said he then lied about faking evidence.

The perjury charge was filed after the collapse of his 2018 Manhattan lawsuit against Viacom and Paramount Pictures executives in which he claimed he was the victim of sexual offenses, unfair competition, fraud, misappropriation and other misdeeds.

He had claimed in the lawsuit that he was “related to Hollywood royalty” as the great-grandson of one of “The Three Stooges” and was a writer, actor and producer of TV shows who had worked in 2010 on a reality television show: “The Life of a Trendsetter.”