California man survives 7 day stuck in snowy mountain road

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California man survived seven days in the Sierra Nevada after following his GPS navigation system down a treacherous mountain road and getting hemmed in by deep snow.

Harland Earls, 29, was rescued by a helicopter crew on Sunday, hours after emergency dispatchers tracked his cellphone to a unplowed county road in the heart of the Tahoe National Forest, and seven days after he started on what should have been a 60-mile drive home from a friend's house, the Sierra County Sheriff's office said.

He was in good condition after being holed up in his pickup truck, topped with a camper shell, with food, water, winter clothes and a propane heater he had brought with him, authorities said.

“He was very fortunate in that he had the supplies to get through the week,” Sierra County Sheriff-Coroner Mike Fisher said.

Earls had visited friends in Grass Valley the weekend before the worst of a winter storm hit California. Interstate 80, the main route over the Donner mountain pass, was closed on Jan. 24 due to heavy snowfall, and Earls told authorities his GPS rerouted him to travel on Henness Pass road, unaware that it is not plowed in the winter.

His truck got stuck on a dirt portion of the road and wasn't able to move through a thick layer of snow.