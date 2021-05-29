California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

Guns were stashed near doorways and in crawl spaces.

They may have been placed there so Cassidy could grab them in an emergency such as law enforcement arriving, sheriff's Sgt. Joe Piazza said.

Cassidy's locker at the rail yard had “materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive,” Sheriff Laurie Smith said.

Questions remained about what might have set off Cassidy's lethal rampage and whether there were warning signs.

Patrick Gorman, special agent in charge of the San Francisco field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said he was not aware of any information about Cassidy, such as tips from the public, being shared with his division before the shooting.

U.S. customs officers who detained him in 2016 on his return from the Philippines found books about terrorism and fear as well as a memo book filled with notes about how much he hated the Valley Transportation Authority. But he was let go, and a resulting Department of Homeland Security memo on the encounter was not shared with local authorities.