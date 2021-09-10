California may impose toughest rules on recycling labels

The bill would likely require state regulators to create a list of eligible items that “is extremely limiting,” potentially including just 15, the groups said — eight types of paper materials, two forms of glass, two types of metals, two types of plastics and one type of colored plastic.

Those limits “will cause more materials to go to landfill,” the opposing groups said.

The bill gives the state Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, known as Cal Recycle, until January 1, 2024, to publish a study on what is recyclable and exempts products and packaging that is manufactured up to 18 months after the study is published.

Advocacy groups said the current labeling system is confusing and misleading.

“Consumers want to recycle correctly, which is why they dutifully look at labels and place everything with a chasing arrows symbol into the recycling bin — even products that will just get sorted back out and disposed into a landfill," National Stewardship Action Council executive director Heidi Sanborn said in a statement.

Californians Against Waste advocacy director Nick Lapis said that manufacturers "have been able to lie to consumers for far too long, and this bill will finally hold them accountable for actually making their products recyclable.”