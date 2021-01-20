California: OK to use Moderna vaccine after illness reports

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said that with the new federal administration "we expect our situation to improve greatly.”

Faith in Biden's promise to ramp up resources for vaccinations comes as California faces an unprecedented demand for mass vaccinations that shows no immediate sign of easing, although there are hopeful indicators that a much-feared surge-atop-a-surge from unsafe New Year's Eve gatherings won't be as bad as previously estimated.

Only a couple of weeks ago, it was feared hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas might have to begin rationing care as they ran out of surge capacity that was tapped when regular beds were filled.

But statewide hospitalizations are down 8.5% over 14 days, with the number of intensive care patients also easing. Hospitals that had been seeing 3,500 new patients each day are now seeing 2,500 to 2,900 daily admissions — still distressingly high, but “quite a significant reduction,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

The statewide positivity for the virus fell below 10% for the first time in weeks. Each infected individual is now infecting less than one other person — a recipe for an eventual decline in cases.