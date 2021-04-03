California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge

State officials won’t require testing or proof of vaccination for some of those events. Events that do require testing and vaccinations will be allowed to have more paying customers than those that don’t. Only people who live in California can attend these live performances.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that fans will be allowed back into Staples Center for an April 15 game against the Boston Celtics.

“Obviously we don’t know exactly how many fans will be there yet, but just having some in there will bring us great energy," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s one of everybody’s favorite things to do is go to Lakers games, and they haven’t been able to do that during this pandemic."

Ben Bleiman, a San Francisco nightlife activist and chairman of the California Music and Culture Association, said venues need full capacity to make any money — but members will take the change, albeit with trepidation.

“On the one side you have the thrill and the joy of reopening,” he said, adding on the other, “there’s some dread that something’s going to go wrong.”