California pair charged in 1997 kidnapping of teenage girl

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California couple facing forced labor charges for forcing three Guatemalan immigrants to work long hours at their businesses for minimal pay have been charged in the 1997 kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from Las Vegas.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a superseding indictment against Nery Martinez Vasquez and his wife, Maura Martinez, both 52 and both from Shasta Lake, about 170 miles north of Sacramento, charging them with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping, federal prosecutors announced.

In January 1997, the couple allegedly conspired to kidnap a 13-year-old girl from her Las Vegas home. They promised the girl’s parents they would bring her back in a week. They then drove her to their home in Redding, California, and held her against her will and the will of her parents for almost two years. Martinez Vasquez also allegedly sexually molested and raped the girl many times, prosecutors said.

Mark Reichel, who is representing the couple, did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

In 2019, the couple pleaded not guilty to charges they allegedly forced a Guatemalan woman and her two minor daughters to work long hours at their restaurant and janitorial service for little or no pay.