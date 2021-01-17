California prepares for damaging winds this week

However, many locations across Southern California, including Los Angeles, have not seen measurable rain since the end of December, meaning the vegetation across the region has had over two weeks to dry out.

Southern California has also experienced record heat over the last several days, in addition to the growing drought across the region.

When you factor in dry vegetation, drought conditions, and strong winds all it takes is one spark for a fire to begin and spread rapidly. The Storm Prediction Center has not ruled out the chance for critical fire weather conditions, especially on Monday.

"Confidence in the wind forecast remains fairly high, but colder air advecting into the region will begin a cooling trend that will improve RH (relative humidity) values during the forecast period," the Storm Prediction Center said on Sunday morning.

The SPC also said these humidity values could fall into the teens in some locations due to downsloping winds -- dry winds that flow from east to west through the mountain passes in California -- which could lead to a few hours of critical fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon.

This area of low pressure will however bring some much needed rain and snow to portions of the Southwest over the next few days, which will help toward lowering the widespread drought conditions across the region.

