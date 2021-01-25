California proposal would extend eviction rule through June

The agreement is between Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins — all Democrats. The state Legislature, which is dominated by Democrats, is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday,

In a statement, the three leaders said the proposal “maintains California’s COVID eviction protections as the strongest statewide rules in the nation.”

“But we have more work to do, together, to tackle the structural housing cost crisis in California,” the statement read. “The pandemic exacerbated these issues, it did not create them. And our work to address these fundamental issues must continue with urgency and resolve.”

Assemblyman David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco, said it was “troubling” that the amount of debt renters will have paid off is “determined solely by the cooperation of their landlord.” But he praised the proposal for extending “critical eviction protections through the end of June.”

“I expect there will be a need to revisit this legislation to address gaps and provide relief to additional tenants,” Chiu said. “I stand ready and willing to continue that work until all California tenants are debt free and in secure housing.”