California re-opens enrollment for health insurance coverage

Peter Lee, Covered California's executive director, believes the new federal subsidies will win over more people once they understand how cheap the plans are. That's why he's launching a $20 million statewide advertising campaign to tell people about the new subsidies and how they can get them.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates enough people will sign up in California that it will cost the federal government about $3 billion to pay for all of them. Lee said his goal is to beat that estimate.

“It may end up being $6 billion,” Lee said. “If we do our job and get the word out there, if we enroll more people, it's actually going to cost the feds more, but for good reason.”

The new subsidies are far more generous than what's available now. For example, Lee said premiums for one type of insurance plan would cost $1,945 per month for a family of four living in Oakland that earns $78,000 per year. Current federal subsidies reduce that premium to $583 per month. But the new federal subsidies would reduce the premium further, to $393 per month.

It's hard to say for sure how much each person could save because how much money they can get from the federal government depends on a number of factors, including how old they are and where they live.

