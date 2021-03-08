California recall threat puts pressure on Newsom speech

It comes a year after Newsom enacted the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. California fared relatively well for many months but by the end of the year was in the throes of the worst surge and virus deaths skyrocketed to more than 54,000, the most in the country.

The anti-Newsom effort is driven by Republicans hoping to regain a political foothold in California by tapping into widespread frustration over business restrictions and school closures. Organizers say they have more than the 1.5 million signatures needed to force an election, likely late in the year.

The State of the State usually is delivered on a February morning and attracts a limited public audience. Waiting until March gives Newsom the benefit of much improved virus conditions and by delivering it in the evening from the largest media market in the state he will draw far more public attention.

He also will benefit from the state's weekly update of its reopening map that will come hours before the speech. Health officials are expected to announce another dozen counties — most of them less populated — will have restrictions eased.