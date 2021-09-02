California recall voters so far largely Democratic and older

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The critical question left in the California recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t whether someone likes the first-term Democrat — it’s who is going to take the time to vote.

At this point, it’s all about turnout.

Mail-in ballots went to all 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the unusual, late-summer election. More than 4.6 million have been returned so far and while it's not known how they voted, information is available on their political affiliation, age and ethnicity.

The data shows Democrats are off to an encouraging start, turning in more than twice the number submitted by Republicans, a rate that largely mirrors the party's registration edge in the state. More than a third of those who have voted are 65 or older.

But with less than two weeks left before the Sept. 14 election, many unknowns remain.

Some of the state’s most inconsistent voters – younger people and Latinos who lean Democratic – aren’t showing up in expected numbers. Will that change? And will many Republicans wait to vote in person rather than send in mailed ballots? That's what happened in 2020 and it helped the GOP re-capture several U.S. House seats in the heavily Democratic state.