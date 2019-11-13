California regulators order inquiry into power outages

Abrams not only lost his home in the 2017 wildfires, but his children had to endure smoke from a deadly 2018 wildfire in Paradise. Last month, the family evacuated from another Sonoma County wildfire. They were terrified to cross into the San Francisco Bay Area amid smaller grassland fires sparked by PG&E lines falling during high, hot winds, he said.

“The wonderful thing about regulators is you can cut through the rhetoric,” he said.

Commissioners have been stewing over the outages.

Last month, they grilled PG&E officials at an emergency meeting called by Batjer, demanding answers for why the utility was so unprepared for an Oct. 9 shutdown in which counties and customers struggled with a crashing website and overworked call lines to get information.

When many cellphone towers were down and internet services out, the utility told people to get information from a website, through relatives or by calling on a landline.

The outages were astonishing for a state that is one of the world’s economic powerhouses. People made frantic dashes for cash and gas as businesses watched their goods spoil. Some elderly and disabled people were trapped in their apartments with elevators out of service.