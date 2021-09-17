California Republican turnout not high enough to boot Newsom

This year, if trends hold as later-arriving mail-in ballots are tallied, support for the recall would end up with about 4.5 million votes, or about 37% of the total. In 2018, Republican John Cox got about 4.7 million votes, or 38%, in his blowout loss to Newsom, indicating GOP voters were no more enthused now than then.

Going into Tuesday's election, Northern California's Placer County is the kind of place where pro-recall forces would have expected strong support. Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 registration edge statewide, but Republicans have a 10-point advantage in Placer.

In the 2018 election, Placer turnout was about 75% and Cox beat Newsom by 18 percentage points. Turnout in the recall appears headed for around 52%, and support to oust Newsom had only a two-point edge as votes continue to come in.

In the one-time Republican stronghold of Orange County, an epicenter for resistance to Newsom’s COVID-19 restrictions that helped drive the recall effort, voters were rejecting his ouster by about 4 percentage points, incomplete returns showed.