California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team

“I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action,” he tweeted.

Both school districts, along with Coronado police and the California Interscholastic Federation, are conducting investigations into the incident.

Wayne McKinney, captain of the Coronado basketball team, has said players and coaches had received hate messages and death threats over the incident, according to the Union-Tribune.

On Tuesday, he called the tortilla-throwing unsportsmanlike but not an act of bigotry.

“It was not based on race or class; it was simply a great game between two teams,” McKinney said. “I think many people are making Saturday out to be something it was not.”

“Even if they were not intended as racist, we cannot ignore that our guests, these children who played their hearts out for a championship, felt attacked because they were Hispanic,” Coronado school trustee Whitney Antrim said during the meeting.

In a community letter Tuesday, Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Anne Staffieri said that following its investigation, the district wants to bring together students from both teams “to face one another, to confront, discuss and grow stronger through honest discussions and sincere apologies.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0