California sees bright spot in 'most intense surge' of virus

But quickly ramping up vaccinations, including through new rules by the federal government, further led to confusion and varying county approaches. California has been focused on vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents first, with people over 75 and those at risk of getting the virus at work, like teachers or agriculture workers, in the next tier.

But the federal government said vaccinations should be available to anyone older than 65 and younger people with certain health conditions. Orange County said it would swiftly move to vaccinate people 65 and up.

A meeting of the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee grew tense as groups debated expanding the vaccine pool beyond state guidelines.

“Moving millions of people farther ahead in line by definition means millions of others are farther back in line,” said Mitch Steiger, California Labor Federation legislative advocate.

While he said the arguments make sense, he could not support bumping back essential workers, recognizing that for his members it means “more of you are going to get sick, more of you are going to die.”