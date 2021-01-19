California sees hopeful signs as counties fight for vaccines

Meanwhile, infection indicators are “all showing trends in the right direction," Ghaly said. A surge following Christmas and New Year's had been feared on top of the surge after Halloween and Thanksgiving that drove case levels and hospitalizations to record levels.

Only a couple of weeks ago, it was feared some hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas might have to begin rationing care as they ran out of surge capacity that was tapped when regular beds were filled.

But statewide hospitalizations are down 8.5% over 14 days, with the number of intensive care patients also easing. Hospitals that had been seeing 3,500 new patients each day are now seeing 2,500 to 2,900 daily admissions — still distressingly high, but “quite a significant reduction," Ghaly said.

The statewide positivity for the virus fell below 10% for the first time in weeks, and each infected individual is now infecting less than one other person — a recipe for an eventual decline in cases.

“These are rays of hope shining through,” Ghaly said.

Skilled nursing homes that bore the brunt of the virus in the early months of the pandemic and then again during the latest surge have seen cases drop by half in the last month.