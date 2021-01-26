California seizes control over struggling vaccine delivery

Several of the state's 58 counties have pressed for more vaccine, saying they can inoculate far more people if they had a steadier and larger supply. Fresno County, for example, said it requested 38,000 doses last week but received only 8,000, and had to pause vaccinating new people because they feared not having enough for required second shots.

The state has said it also does not know how much vaccine it will receive from the federal government, and hopes that will change with a new president in the White House.

Richardson and Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, had few details on how the new system will work or what will happen to giant vaccination sites at places like LA’s Dodger Stadium and Orange County’s Disneyland, which have been inoculating thousands of people a day.

But the change should mean that counties and hospital networks — which have been scheduling appointments and determining eligibility under broad state guidance — will move at a more uniform clip. Residents have been baffled by the varying systems as some counties will vaccinate people 65 and older while others are limited to the more restrictive 75 and up.