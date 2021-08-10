California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose

“If we were misinformed, so be it. We are trying to correct (it),” he told the newspaper.

Researchers who have studied reported overdoses from fentanyl exposure among emergency responders found cases can best be attributed to the “nocebo effect,” a phenomenon in which they believe they encountered a toxic substance and therefore experience expected symptoms, according to a study by medical experts published last year in the Harm Reduction Journal.

“When individuals are already operating under acute stress and with few mental health reserves, fear of overdose from touching fentanyl could serve as an additional stressor,” the authors state.

Gore, a former FBI official who is not seeking a fourth term next year, said he had concluded after seeing the body-worn camera footage that the deputy exhibited “classic signs of fentanyl overdose.”