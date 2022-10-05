MERCED, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard.
California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spoiler: The day involves baseball. View a gallery looking back at the longest-living U.S. president in history.
The powerful storm, which will be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week. Plus, our weather podcast's experts explain why hurricane season is taking off.
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
The latest on Ian: Patients forced from hospitals; access to Sanibel island cut off; people trapped in flooded homes as storm eyes more coastal states.
The Supreme Court's new term starts today. Here are 9 cases to watch on major issues including immigration, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action and more.
Things to know today: The latest updates from Hurricane Ian; rapper Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris with 61st home run. Get caught up.
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions; Zelenskyy seeks quicker NATO membership
Live Russia-Ukraine updates: U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions after Putin illegally annexes parts of Ukraine; Zelenskyy accelerates NATO application.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Things to know today: Ian eyes Carolinas after pounding Florida; tensions flare over Trump special master; Bengals-Dolphins game marred by scary injury.
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don't skip your flu shot this fall — and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.
Florida sheriff warns looters; 3 win Nobel Prize in physics; Trump files lawsuit against CNN | Hot off the Wire podcast
A sheriff issues a warning following Ian, three scientists will share a Nobel Prize and Former President Donald Trump is seeking $475 million from CNN. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.