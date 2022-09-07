California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.

Police stayed on the phone with him until the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco — around 12:45 a.m. The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect, later identified as Williams, had fled in a vehicle.

Williams apparently knew the couple but investigators were still trying “to fine-tune their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly.

“There is an active hunt underway for Mr. Williams and we encourage him to surrender to any local law enforcement location (or) police station,” he said.

Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly said a male relative of the couple who was visiting was unhurt and was talking to detectives about what occurred.

Kelly said Williams has been with the sheriff’s office since September 2021 and was still on probation. He was assigned to the agency's court services division in the city of Oakland.

Williams, who is from Stockton, briefly worked with the Stockton Police Department, where he completed their police academy but was ultimately let go after he failed their field training program, Kelly said.

Stockton Police spokesperson Officer Joseph Silva said he could not discuss why Williams left the department because it is a “personnel matter." He confirmed Williams worked for the Stockton Police Department from January 2020 to January 2021.

Williams is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai. Both have California license plates.

Dublin police, who called the slayings a “horrific crime” on Twitter, said Williams was no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting. The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities believe Williams might flee to Southern California.

Anyone who spots Williams is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference to discuss the case.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.