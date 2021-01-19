California sheriff's deputy, suspect dead following shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who gunned down a K-9 dog before he was fatally shot, authorities said.

The gunbattle erupted in Sacramento near a racetrack at the Cal Expo event venue after a vehicle pursuit late Monday, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters.

The deputy who died was a six-year veteran of the department, Jones said.

“He leaves behind a wife and an infant child,” Jones said.

The injured deputy was in stable condition, he said.

The suspect was a man in his 40s, Jones said.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The pursuit and shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds.

“One of the K-9 officers deployed a K-9 dog up to the vehicle to try and assist getting the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect immediately shot and killed the K-9 unit, then immediately started firing at the officers,” Jones said.

Numerous deputies fired weapons during the shootout.