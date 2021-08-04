California spending billions to house homeless in hotels

The former hotel that Perez now calls home is run by the nonprofit The People Concern, which operates three properties in LA County with a total of 162 units. All three are approaching capacity.

CEO John Maceri said the state has set up local governments for success, but it will take a combined effort of politicians and service providers to sustain the program. He estimates conversion costs will be far less than $550,000 per unit, the going rate for building from the ground up. It's also much faster than building new units, and speed is important in a crisis.

“The goal should always be to provide permanent housing solutions faster and cheaper," Maceri said.

At her new home in central Los Angeles, Perez relishes her privacy, enjoys the three meals provided daily and appreciates that she was allowed to bring her cat. She attends a weekly painting class.

“They told us, make yourself feel at home. And I do,” she said. Staff helped her apply for a new Social Security card and will assist her in finding a job when she’s ready.

Perez was diagnosed with PTSD from her years on the streets and receives on-site counseling. Others with more severe mental health problems or addictions also get the treatment they require.