California targets critical farmworkers for vaccinations

Advocacy groups are also trying to overcome vaccine disinformation, debunking claims that it changes male hormones or can be worse than the illness. After talks by advocates, volunteers help register people for vaccinations.

Nationwide, a United Farm Workers Foundation survey of more than 10,000 farmworkers found that 73% said they would get the vaccine as soon as possible and only 5% said they would not. About the same percentage of Americans overall said they would or have already gotten a vaccination, the Pew Research Center found, while 30% said they will not get vaccinated.

Rafael Cervantes, 54, a mechanic at Black Dog Farms in Holtville, received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 5 after signing up at a clinic.

The father of three knew of former colleagues who died after getting infected and had family members get sick, including his two daughters, a sister and brother-in-law who still needs oxygen and a nurse by his side.

He said he understood why officials decided to vaccinate people over 65 first because they have less chance of surviving.

“What’s important is that we have access to the vaccine now," he said. “I wanted to get it because I want to keep providing for my family and because I didn’t want to get sick. I like this life.”

