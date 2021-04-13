California targets urgent projects as wildfire season looms

The new spending package will distribute about 86% of the money in the form of grants, so the state solicited project proposals from local governments and other organizations even before the budget appropriation, said Jessica Morse, deputy secretary for forest resources management with the California Natural Resources Agency.

It streamlined normal contracting requirements with the goal of getting grants out within weeks instead the usual months, she told Senate budget committee members Monday. And state firefighting agencies are hiring now while starting on projects designed to protect communities.

“This is incredibly urgent,” and the usually slow bureaucracy is working “to ensure that they are delivering at an incredibly fast pace," she said. Most will go to what she called shovel-ready projects that can begin nearly as soon as funding is available.

The money is nearly seven times more than what had been in this year's budget for wildfire mitigation, said Democratic Assemblyman Richard Bloom, who helped negotiate the package.