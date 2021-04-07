California to move to statewide reopening plan in June

“We have not put precise numerics to that,” he said when asked what the state will monitor as June 15 approaches.

Broadly, Newsom said it was time to forge ahead because the state’s infection rate is among the lowest in the U.S. and 20 million vaccinations have been administered so far. He expects to give out 30 million by the end of April, putting the state well on the path to partially inoculating the 32 million people16 and over who will be eligible. The state will consider supply sufficient if people seeking appointments can get one within two weeks.

The announcement comes as states nationwide have lifted health restrictions and mask mandates as more people get vaccinated, despite rising infection rates in some places and concerns of another surge. California has had some of the nation’s strictest pandemic rules in the nation, becoming the first to institute a statewide stay-at-home order last spring.

Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, said California has reasons to be optimistic, but he questioned the decision to scrap the old system and set the June 15 goal so far in advance. It's likely by summer all 58 counties could be in the lowest yellow tier anyway, but the new rules give little room to adjust if one county sees a new outbreak.