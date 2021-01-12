California toxics agency may take aim at zinc in tires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is considering asking tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral, which is used to strengthen rubber, may harm waterways, it was announced Tuesday.

The state Department of Toxic Substances Control will begin preparing “a technical document for release in the spring" and will seek public and industry comment before deciding whether to create new regulations, the agency said in a statement.

On its website, the agency said its rulemaking process could take up to a year.

The concern is that zinc from tire treads will wash into storm drains and wind up in rivers, lakes and streams, harming fish and other wildlife.

The department's move follows a petition by the California Stormwater Quality Association to add tires containing zinc to priority products list under the state’s Safer Consumer Products Regulations program.

The association is composed of federal, state and local organizations, school districts, water boards and more than 180 cities and 23 counties that manage wastewater, according to the organization's website.