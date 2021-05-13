California tree trimmer charged in deadly throat-slashings

“Blood and DNA evidence on and in Blinston’s car was forensically matched back to Cline. Her body was later discovered by a fisherman in the Feather River near Belden," said a joint statement from the Butte County and Tehama County district attorney's offices, which filed the charges in Butte County Superior Court.

Blinston was arrested before dawn on June 14 — about a week after Cline vanished — by a Butte County sheriff's SWAT team that had tracked him to a motorhome in heavily wooded and isolated Berry Creek, where authorities planned to arrest him on suspicion of burning Cline's car, prosecutors said.

“As the team approached the motorhome, they heard the muffled screams of a man inside and loud banging on the outside of the motorhome. The banging turned out to be Blinston attempting to get into the motorhome with a hatchet," the district attorneys' statement said.

Blinston ran into the woods, refused to drop the hatchet and was captured after a short struggle and the use of a stun gun and pepper spray, authorities said.

Blinston had met the 50-year-old owner of the motorhome earlier then stayed over because he told the man he was afraid to leave after dark because of bears, the resident told authorities.