California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man's death.

Menlo Park is about 25 miles south of San Francisco.

