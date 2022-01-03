California twins born 15 minutes apart — in different years

A California family had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming twins, who now have a unique story to tell about their birth.
CNN
A California couple welcomed a twin boy and girl on either side of the new year,
People reported.
The baby boy was born at 11:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 31, 2021, while the baby girl was born at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.
“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” the babies’ mother, Fatima Madrigal, said in a statement released by the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.
“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”
The newborn boy, Alfredo, and girl, Aylin, are the fourth and fifth children for Madrigal and Robert Trujillo, according to People.
Seeing the babies born in different years made for “one of the most memorable deliveries” that Dr. Ana Abril Arias has been part of, she told the hospital.
“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” Arias said. “What an amazing way to start the new year!”
Photos: 2022 welcomed around the world
The Smoke Squadron flies over a Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Year's eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Residents and tourists prepare to party and watch a fireworks display marking the end of 2021.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve.
Kiichiro Sato - staff, AP
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022,
Wason Wanichakorn - stringer, AP
A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Adel Hana - staff, AP
Crowds of people celebrate the New Year around the Christmas tree with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Vincent Yu - staff, AP
Followers of the Yoruba religion give offerings to Yemanja, a deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, at a lake in downtown Brasilia, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the water in exchange for blessings for the coming year.
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Students holds candles while participating in a demonstration to say goodbye to year 2021 and welcome in 2022, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
K.M. Chaudary - stringer, AP
Women dance on the Belgrade's main pedestrian street in front of brass band prior a New Year's Eve, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Workers of a political party and others cheer in front of a huge kite to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Dean Lewins - handout one time use, AAP
A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!